Springfield International Charter School, Pope Francis win state championships

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield teams won high school state championships on Sunday afternoon.

The Springfield International Charter School girls basketball team clinched its first-ever state championship with a 42-34 victory over Millis in the MIAA Division V title game at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Pope Francis boys ice hockey won the MIAA Division I title, 3-2, against Xaverian Brothers at TD Garden in Boston. Josh Iby scored two goals, including the game-winner with 25.6 seconds left in the 3rd period.

