Springfield International Charter School, Pope Francis win state championships

Two Springfield teams won high school state championships on Sunday afternoon.
Two Springfield teams won high school state championships on Sunday afternoon.
By Matt Sottile and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield teams won high school state championships on Sunday afternoon.

The Springfield International Charter School girls basketball team clinched its first-ever state championship with a 42-34 victory over Millis in the MIAA Division V title game at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Pope Francis boys ice hockey won the MIAA Division I title, 3-2, against Xaverian Brothers at TD Garden in Boston. Josh Iby scored two goals, including the game-winner with 25.6 seconds left in the 3rd period.

