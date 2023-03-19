ST.Patrick’s Committee honors JFK award recipient

St. Patrick's Day
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday evening, the John F. Kennedy national award ceremony took place in Holyoke.

The event started at 6:45 p.m., where the St. Patrick’s committee honored the 2023 J.F.K recipient Lenny Jacobson.

Western Mass News spoke to Lenny Jacobson about winning the award and how this experience made him feel.

“I was just grateful and honored for it,” said Jacobson. “Then some of the history my family had told me - my family has been a part of this parade since before I was born - it goes back a long way so that actually made the feeling that much more special as well I think.”

