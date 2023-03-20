3 suspects arrested after stabbing in Orange, police pursuit

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are in custody after an assault in Orange that led to a police pursuit.

Orange Police said that a 911 call came in around 3:45 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing in the area of North Main Street and Oxbow Road. When officers arrived, they found a victim and a vehicle that was fleeing the scene.

One officer stayed to help the victim, while the other purused the vehicle. That pursuit went through New Salem, Shutesbury, Pelham, and Belchertown. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that their department was called in to assist and they assumed command of the pursuit.

The vehicle ended up crashing through a fence on George Hannum Street in Belchertown and three suspects fled. Two of them, identified by State Police as 31-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Southbridge and 31-year-old Alex Santana of Southbridge, were arrested a short time later. Both suspects were turned over to Orange Police on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The third suspect, believed to be a 22-year-old Longmeadow man, was arrested near Dunkin Donuts in Belchertown.

All three suspects are expected to be arraigned in Orange District Court on Monday. Procopio added that additional charges will likely be filed in connection with the pursuit.

The male victim was taken to Athol Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Orange Police are asking that if anyone was in the area of North Main Street, Oxbow Road, and Cross Road overnight and saw anything, call (978) 544-2129.

