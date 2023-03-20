Agawam crews respond to a water main break on Springfield and William Street

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a water main break on Springfield Street and William Street in Agawam.

According to the Agawam Police Department, the two streets will be closed with a detour in place.

Officials confirmed the Department of Public works is on-scene to resolve the problem.

