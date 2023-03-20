Dry, milder stretch to kick off the spring season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Welcome to Spring! We saw a nice March day across western Mass with abundant sunshine and a gusty breeze, but milder temperatures. Afternoon highs have hit 50 across the lower valley, but only lower 40s in the Berkshires.

Gusty breezes subside quickly this evening after the sun goes down and we remain mostly clear with light to calm wind overnight. Another cold one on tap with early morning lows in the lower to middle 20s with some decent frost.

High pressure remains in control Tuesday, which looks to be our pick of the week. Sunshine is back with a few scattered clouds and we still have a healthy breeze out of the southwest with occasional gusts to 20mph. Temperatures climb into the 50s just about everywhere and may hit 60 in the lower valley!

High clouds begin to increase Tuesday night ahead of a backdoor cold front. Clouds linger Wednesday, but we are still looking mild and dry with highs in the 50s and a southerly breeze. This front lifts back north as a warm front Wednesday night with scattered showers, then shower chances continue Thursday as a cold front moves in from the west.

A cold front will move through western Mass Thursday evening and night, bringing an end to showers. Friday is looking mostly dry, but depending on where the cold front stalls will determine if we see any lingering showers. It will be a breezy and cooler end to the week with highs back to the 40s to around 50. A second area of low pressure will be moving up from the southwest, bringing back rain Saturday. There may be some mixing across the hill towns if precipitation arrives early enough, but most should see a chilly rain. Breezy and more seasonable Sunday behind this storm.

