Getting Answers: Covid-19 Three years later

Western Mass News is getting answers on what changed and what is the same since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“We are done with the pandemic but COVID is not done with us.”

MARCH 11, 2020 was a day that changed everything.

Businesses forced to close their doors, students and teachers spending hours online learning from their homes, people racing to the stores to stock up on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and masks, and working from home became the norm.

This marked the beginning of the global Covid-19 Pandemic, at the time little was known about the virus.

“Is it on my mail? If I get food delivery, is it on the delivery bag? Is it on the food that the person prepares? So, one of the biggest questions we had very early on was how long does Covid last on a particular surface and do different surfaces matter?..It turned out that none of that was true. Covid is actually a very fragile virus. As soon as it lands on the surface once it is there for a few minutes it generally dies.”

At the start of the pandemic Western Mass News took many of those unanswered questions to UMass Amherst Microbiologist Erika Hamilton.

“We knew it was spread by respiratory. We knew it was harming certain groups of people, particularly the elderly an immune compromised or people with chronic illnesses more than it was hurting children.”

Hamilton says it was the unknown answers surrounding the spread and how the virus was transmitted, that forced a complete shutdown while health officials conducted tests and studies to determine what we were dealing with.

“We can’t experiment on people for that. That is not a thing that’s OK to do so we had to do tests and laboratories to determine do masks help with the Covid virus. And in some circumstances, we had to allow if you wear this type of mask, and you stay this far distance from each other. Will it stop Covid spread?”

We now know that social distancing and mask wearing can help cut the spread of covid but not entirely stop it.

Another tool that popped up later in the pandemic to help flatten the curve, covid vaccines.

“Getting a vaccine for Covid will not 100% prevent you from getting the virus, which is somewhat similar to that with some of our vaccines when you get a vaccine and that will prevent you completely from getting the disease but not all vaccines work like that on the Covid vaccine is one that is not going to function that way.”

But once the shots were approved by the food and drug administration new questions started popping up.

“How does the vaccine work? How well is it going to work? How do we know? How did they do the trials and how did they get the vaccines move through the approval process so quickly?”

Hamilton says vaccines have continued to evolve with as the virus has mutated creating new variants. But she says although you can never be 100 percent protected against covid you should still get your vaccines and boosters.

“Not only does it reduce how long you will have coverage for, but it also reduces the severity of your symptoms, and in some cases that can prevent you from getting it depending on what your exposure is and what variant you’ve been exposed to.”

However even with our increased knowledge of covid some unknowns still remain.

“The one piece of this that we still do not know much about is the concept of long Covid. The symptoms that people are having after they have been sick with Covid...You are watching evolution happen in front of your eyes. A virus, as quickly evolving and quickly changing to allow itself to become more transmissible.”

