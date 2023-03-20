Holyoke crews respond to a 2-vehicle crash on Northampton Street

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a two car crash on Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke.

According to Captain David Rex, there was extrication from one of the vehicles and two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

