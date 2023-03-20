Man found seriously injured from gunshot wound on Belmont Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to Belmont Avenue Monday afternoon for reports of a gunshot victim.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, they received the call just after 4 p.m. for a gunshot victim on the 0-100 block of Belmont Avenue.

Walsh said that the adult male victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating.

