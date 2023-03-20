Northampton dodgeball tournament raises funds for Ukraine

NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Allsport Arena hosted a dodgeball tournament to support Ukraine in Northampton.

The tournament will raise funds for non-profits supporting the needs of the Ukrainian people.

Allsport Arena manager, Charlie Edwards released a statement on the importance of this fundraising event:

“We are thrilled to be able to support the people of Ukraine through this fun and meaningful event. We hope the tournament will not only raise funds for a worthy cause but also educate and remind people of the serious challenges the Ukrainian people are facing.”

The tournament included players who are 11 years old and older, prizes will be given to the crowd favorite and to the winner of the tournament.

The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

