Police seeking birth mother of newborn left at Springfield home

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating the birth mother of a newborn baby that was found Saturday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the baby was left at Entrybrook Drive home and found wrapped in blankets and in a car seat. It’s believed that the baby was likely abandoned between 9 p.m. on Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

The baby was taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation. “His recovery thus far has been positive,” Walsh explained.

Detectives are looking to identify the mother and speak with her, who may also be in need of medical attention.

Neighbors in the area of Entrybrook Drive are being asked to check any surveillance cameras for anything that might seem suspicious over the last week, particularly Friday night and early Saturday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355.

In addition, anyone with information on the baby’s mother is asked to contact the detective bureau or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and, in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Walsh wanted to also remind residents that a Baby Safe Haven exists in Massachusetts, which allows a parent to legally surrender a newborn seven days old or younger at a hospital, police station, or manned fire station without facing criminal charges. Anyone with questions or those in need of support can call (877) 796-HOPE or (888) 510-BABY.

