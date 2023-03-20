Sen. Ed Markey responds to possible Trump indictment

By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the first time in history, a former president of the United States may be indicted for a crime.

Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he expects to be arrested Tuesday following a grand jury investigation.

On Monday, Western Mass News spoke to Senator Ed Markey, who told us that he fears that a repeat of the January 6th insurrection could happen.

“My fear is that this man, who lost an election legitimately, who may be indicted legitimately, is once again going to call on his supporters to violently protest,” Senator Markey said.

He added that it will be catastrophic for democracy if Trump is successful in inciting such protests.

If Trump does plead guilty, the charges he is facing could potentially go away and he will be left with a fine rather than jail time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Police just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, are asking for the public’s...
Missing 14-year-old Suffield, CT girl found safe
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
Sights from the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade, held on March 19, 2023
PHOTOS: 2023 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Police lights
Springfield crews respond to Island Pond Rd for 2-car accident

Latest News

For the first time in history, a former president of the United States may be indicted for a...
Getting Answers: possible indictment against former president Donald Trump
The trial of a retired Westfield police officer, who is accused of murdering his wife, is...
Closing arguments heard in trial of retired Westfield police officer
Five children from Connecticut were killed when the car they were in hit a tree in Westchester...
Investigation continues into New York crash that killed 5 Connecticut children
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police seeking birth mother of newborn left at Springfield home