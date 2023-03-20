Sen. Ed Markey responds to possible Trump indictment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For the first time in history, a former president of the United States may be indicted for a crime.

Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he expects to be arrested Tuesday following a grand jury investigation.

On Monday, Western Mass News spoke to Senator Ed Markey, who told us that he fears that a repeat of the January 6th insurrection could happen.

“My fear is that this man, who lost an election legitimately, who may be indicted legitimately, is once again going to call on his supporters to violently protest,” Senator Markey said.

He added that it will be catastrophic for democracy if Trump is successful in inciting such protests.

If Trump does plead guilty, the charges he is facing could potentially go away and he will be left with a fine rather than jail time.

