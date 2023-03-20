South Hadley man indicted in connection with father’s death

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A South Hadley man has been indicted in connection with the death of his father.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that a grandy jury indicted 35-year-old Craig Weise on charges of murder and attempted arson of a dwelling.

Investigators allege that Craig Weise killed his father, 70-year-old David Weise Sr., in their home on Lawn Street in South Hadley on September 9, 2022 and tried to set the house on fire. Police were called to the house that afternoon by a home health agency asking for a well-being check and when they entered the home, they found David Weise Sr.’s body and evidence of a recent fire in the house.

David Weise Sr.’s cause of death was determined to be several blunt force injuries and ligature strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide.

Craig Weise has been in custody since September 10, 2022 after he allegedly hit Holyoke police officers who were trying to talk to him about his father’s death.

Arraignment on the superior court indictment is scheduled for April 3.

The case remains under investigation by South Hadley Police and state troopers assigned to the D.A.’s office.

