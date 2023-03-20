Springfield Police arrest suspect in Cooley Street bank robbery

Richard Villeneuve
Richard Villeneuve(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest in connection with a bank robbery last week in Springfield.

Officers were called to TD Bank on the 400 block of Cooley Street around 4 p.m. Friday for a panic alarm after a suspect demanded cash from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 5:10 p.m., officers found the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Richard Villeneuve of Springfield, on the 0-100 block of Hudson Street and placed him under arrest. Investigators were able to recover the stolen money.

Villeneuve has been charged unarmed robbery.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, are asking for the public’s...
Missing 14-year-old Suffield, CT girl found safe
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
Police lights
Springfield crews respond to Island Pond Rd for 2-car accident
Sights from the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade, held on March 19, 2023
PHOTOS: 2023 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

Latest News

For the first time in history, a former president of the United States may be indicted for a...
Getting Answers: possible indictment against former president Donald Trump
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police seeking birth mother of newborn left at Springfield home
This photo shows the exterior of a Peter Pan Bus Lines bus
Springfield’s mayor honors Peter Pan Bus Lines for 90 years of service
A South Hadley man has been indicted in connection with the death of his father.
South Hadley man indicted in connection with father’s death