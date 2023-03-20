Springfield Police arrest suspect in Cooley Street bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest in connection with a bank robbery last week in Springfield.

Officers were called to TD Bank on the 400 block of Cooley Street around 4 p.m. Friday for a panic alarm after a suspect demanded cash from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 5:10 p.m., officers found the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Richard Villeneuve of Springfield, on the 0-100 block of Hudson Street and placed him under arrest. Investigators were able to recover the stolen money.

Villeneuve has been charged unarmed robbery.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.