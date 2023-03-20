St. Patrick’s festivities continue, celebrations thrive in Springfield

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The parade may have wrapped up earlier on Sunday, but the celebrations are still underway in western Mass.

Western Mass News was at the annual road race and parade in Holyoke. But the folks of western Mass. are not done celebrating St. Patrick’s weekend yet.

We stopped by Nathan Bill’s in Springfield, where we found folks dressed in their holiday best enjoying food specials and live music.

Bartender and server Kristin Kaimi told us the business has been holding celebrations for the holiday for the past ten years.

“The owners and operators are Irish, and this is just part of their heritage and this area it’s a big deal and they want to be just as much a part of the community as they can,” said Kaimi.

We’re told the party will continue until 2 a.m. when they close.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.