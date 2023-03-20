Town by Town: water and sewer project, admiration award, and check presentation

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Wilbraham, and West Springfield.

In Springfield, improvements were made to the water and sewer pipes on Locust Street.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission and Baltazar Contractors started replacing the pipes on Locust Street, extending into a small portion of Mill Street and Main Street.

The work is expected to continue through November.

Town by town also took us to Wilbraham, where students from Minnechaug Regional High School’s Above the Influence Club went above and beyond in their support to Miravista Behavioral Health Center.

Hundreds of new and gently worn items of clothing were recently donated to the organization by the club.

Monday afternoon, representatives from Miravista gathered at the high school to present an admiration award to students in the club.

Finally, town by town took us to West Springfield, where a check presentation was also held at Balise Toyota Monday morning.

Balise donated $20,000 to the Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts program.

Toyota and Lexus graciously matched their donation with an additional $20,000 for the organization.

