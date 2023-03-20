Veteran shares his therapy ducks with senior center

Ducks were shared with seniors in an assisted living center in New Jersey. (Credit: WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) - A veteran from New Jersey shared his love for birds with a group of seniors at an assisted living facility on Sunday.

“I like animals, and they’re my buddies,” resident Dolores Lombardo said. “I was brought up on a farm.”

Jeremy Piatt is disabled and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Piatt and his fiancée bought and raised birds as emotional support animals.

Piatt said they started out with chickens and then started raising ducks.

“A couple of ducks grew into about almost 30 now,” he said.

Now, he travels around and shares two of his therapy ducks with senior citizens.

“PTSD is kind of a thorn in a person’s side, and I’ve been struggling with work. And I believe that this is my calling to share my love with animals with other people,” Piatt said.

Piatt shares his experiences with his therapy ducks on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Police just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, are asking for the public’s...
Missing 14-year-old Suffield, CT girl found safe
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
Police lights
Springfield crews respond to Island Pond Rd for 2-car accident
Doctors, hospitals seeing increase in stomach bug cases
Doctors, hospitals seeing increase in stomach bug cases

Latest News

Amanda Callahan is getting answers on where we are now, following the pandemic.
Getting Answers: Covid-19 Three years later
Racist graffiti spray painted on Sylvan park homes
After Nashville homes vandalized with messages of hate, neighbors organize cleanup to spread love
A disabled military veteran shared his therapy ducks with seniors in an assisted living center...
Veteran brings therapy ducks to senior center
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase