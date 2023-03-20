West Springfield crews on scene of 5-car crash on Route 20, Sibley Ave.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in West Springfield responded to reports of a 5-car accident on Route 20 and Sibley Avenue Monday evening.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, the scene remains active.

Officials have asked drivers to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

