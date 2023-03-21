Baby Safe Haven New England reacts to newborn found abandoned at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After news broke Monday about a newborn baby left outside of a Springfield home, one Worcester-based organization made the trip to western Massachusetts to spread awareness about the state’s ‘Baby Safe Haven’ law currently in place.

Tuesday’s event was held outside the Springfield Fire Department and was aimed at educating the public. Baby Safe Haven New England also donated two of ‘Baby Safe Haven’ signs to the city just days after a newborn baby boy was found on the front steps of a home on Entrybrook Drive in a car seat and wrapped in a blanket with formula and other supplies. Springfield Police believe the baby was left there between 9 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Massachusetts is a Safe Haven state. It’s an act passed in 2004 that allows you to drop off an unharmed, uninjured baby at any staffed police department, fire department, or hospital when your newborn baby is seven-days-old or younger without facing any criminal charges.

Serenity Jackson, 13, of Worcester spoke Tuesday afternoon about the effect that the law has had in the Commonwealth.

“The good news is that since the passage of all six New England ‘Baby Safe Haven’ laws, newborn abandonments are down over 90 percent. That’s the best record in U.S. history for these tragedies,” Jackson said.

We stopped by Entrybrook Drive on Tuesday and neighbors did not want to speak on-camera. They said it’s a quiet, residential street and they were surprised to hear the news about the abandoned baby.

Springfield Police are still looking to find the mother. We reached back out to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, who told us there are no updates so far today. The baby seems to be making a positive recovery at Baystate Medical Center. However, if you live in the area of Entrybrook Drive and have any cameras or other information, you’re asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.