Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band add second Gillette Stadium Show in August 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Fiserv Forum...
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Libby James
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added a second night at Foxborough, Massachusetts’ Gillette Stadium on August 26 due to overwhelming demand.

The 2023 international tour began February 1 in Tampa, Florida with a high-energy 28-song set deemed “ecstatic and emotional” by Rolling Stone and a “must-see” by SPIN.

As the tour has continued across the United States, it’s been called “the most rewarding, spirited and fulfilling...concert probably ever by a rock icon” by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and a “once-in-a-decade moment of thunder” by the Austin American-Statesman. The 2023 international tour continues across the United States through April 14, before a run of European shows this summer and a return to North America for tour dates into December.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows in Foxborough, MA will go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10AM local time.

Tickets for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will be available via ticketmaster.com

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - New 2023 Tour Dates

August 26 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

For a full list of currently-announced tour dates please visit https://brucespringsteen.net/tour.

