Chicopee Police to offer women’s self-defense classes in April

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department announced Monday that they will offer a free women’s self-defense class throughout the month of April.

According to the department, the popular Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) Basic Self-Defense class will be open for women ages 16 and older in a training room located behind the Chicopee Police Department.

The course is deigned to teach women about situational awareness and self-defense techniques. Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, April 3rd

Monday, April 10th

Monday, April 24th

Tuesday, April 25th

The class is progressive, meaning attendance is required for all four dates.

The class is first-come-first-serve and limited to 12, so police urge people to sign up as soon as possible to ensure they get a spot. Registration is free and can be done by emailing Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne at todiorne@chicopeepolice.com. The deadline to apply is March 31st by 4 p.m.

Police said that anyone who is interested but cannot make it into this class will be placed on a waiting list and contacted first when the next class is scheduled.

