City, emergency officials discuss local Baby Safe Haven efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After news broke Monday about a newborn baby boy being left on the front steps of a Springfield home, statewide attention turned to the Baby Safe Haven Law in Massachusetts.

A “baby safe haven” sign will now hang on Springfield Fire Department Station 3 as Springfield Police continue to look for the mother of the abandoned baby boy.

Baby Safe Haven signs can be found across the Commonwealth, notifying the public that in Massachusetts, mothers can surrender their babies 7-days-old or younger, without criminal charges or any questions asked.

At the Chicopee Fire Department, two signs have been posted since the passage of the law in 2004, which protects unharmed, uninjured newborns.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone knew that we are a manned fire station,” said Chicopee Fire Captain Katie Collins-Kalbough. “We do have the appropriate personnel to receive an infant.”

Springfield Ward 6 City Councilor Victor Davila, who serves the community where the baby was found, told Western Mass News that the situation speaks to a potentially bigger issue.

“The first thing that went through my mind is, how do we support new mothers?” Councilor Davila said. “As a matter of fact, yesterday, in the city council chambers, we approved $110,000 for BHN crisis workers.”

Officers said that help will be given to both the baby and mother before the baby is transported to a local hospital and the Department of Children and Families is contacted.

“We are not here to judge anyone,” Captain Collins-Kalbough told us. “We are here to help our community and help keep the child and the individual safe.”

Springfield Police are still looking for the mother of the baby. If you live near Entrybrook Drive and have any cameras or have any other information, you have been asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.

