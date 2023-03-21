Commission to hear from residents about East-West Rail Line thoughts, concerns

East-West Rail
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The future of the passenger rail line connecting western Massachusetts to Boston is up for public comment Tuesday evening.

Members of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission are in Springfield to hear what people in the community want out of the East-West Rail Line.

Representatives from the commission spent part of the afternoon in Northampton before they came down to Springfield Technical Community College to hear from locals on their thoughts and concerns on the project.

Worthington’s selectboard chair, Amy Wang, was at the Northampton meeting Tuesday and said that additional stops are needed to make the rail more practical for those in rural communities.

“For us to benefit from the train, we need stops that are going to be convenient,” Wang said. “I would advocate for the stop in Chester and I would also advocate for the stop in Palmer.”

The project would connect Pittsfield to Boston via a high-speed train that would make stops along the way, including in Springfield.

Earlier this month, Governor Maura Healey announced plans to allocate $12.5 million from her budget towards the project’s development.

Many of those in Northampton said that they are eager for the opportunity to easily travel to Boston, but did raise some logistical concerns, including access, cost, and rail safety.

