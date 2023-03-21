CT man arrested, gun seized during weekend traffic stop on I-90 in Lee

Gun seized during traffic stop on I-90 in Lee 032123
Gun seized during traffic stop on I-90 in Lee 032123(Massachusetts State Police)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police arrested a man with a loaded gun during a traffic stop on I-90 westbound in Lee Saturday morning.

The license plates attached to the car had been canceled and showed that the vehicle was unregistered.

During the stop, police quickly learned that the driver, 26-year-old Jessie Campbell of West Hartford, Connecticut, didn’t have a driver’s license and had no paperwork for the newly acquired BMW he was driving.

During a search of the car, police found a loaded Walther P22 pistol.

Since Campbell is not licensed to possess firearms, he was placed under arrest.

He is now facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating the birth mother of a...
Police seeking birth mother of newborn left at Springfield home
Police lights
Several people injured in 4-vehicle crash in West Springfield
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man found seriously injured from gunshot wound on Belmont Ave. in Springfield
Sights from the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade, held on March 19, 2023
PHOTOS: 2023 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Westfield.
Town by Town: International Women’s Day and Westfield State CPR classes
A pep rally was held at Pope Francis Preparatory School on Tuesday to celebrate their boys...
State champion Pope Francis hockey team honored with pep rally
Members of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission are in Springfield to hear what...
Commission to hear from residents about East-West Rail Line thoughts, concerns
In the wake of Tuesday’s crash, State Senator John Velis called upon drivers to take more...
Legislator discusses road work zone safety after Westfield officer gets hit on duty