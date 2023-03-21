Health New England announces retirement of pediatrician, co-founder Dr. Richard Segool

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dr. Richard Segool, a longtime pediatrician and co-founder of Health New England, is now retiring from his private practice after retiring from the Health New England board late last year.

A statement from Health New England added that Segool will still see patients one day a week, but is largely pulling away from his practice of 47 years.

In addition, Health New England has made a $100,000 grant to Baystate Medical Center’s Division of Midwifery and Community Health’s “Community Connections Program” to help with maternal and infant care as a gesture to Dr. Segool’s nearly five decades of work.

