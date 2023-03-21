Holyoke crews respond to ‘significant incident’ at Hampshire and Walnut Streets

(facebook)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews are on scene at Hampshire and Walnut Streets for what they are calling a, “significant incident.”

Our Western Mass News crew is on the way to the scene and is awaiting information at this time.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Police just over the state line in Suffield, Connecticut, are asking for the public’s...
Missing 14-year-old Suffield, CT girl found safe
Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating the birth mother of a...
Police seeking birth mother of newborn left at Springfield home
FILE - Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the...
5 Connecticut children, ages 8-17, dead after New York crash
Sights from the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade, held on March 19, 2023
PHOTOS: 2023 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

Latest News

Chicopee Police generic
Chicopee Police to offer women’s self-defense classes in April
Police lights
West Springfield crews respond to 5-car crash on Route 20, Sibley Ave.
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Wilbraham, and West Springfield.
Town by Town: water and sewer project, admiration award, and check presentation
A South Hadley man has been indicted in connection with the death of his father.
South Hadley man indicted in connection with father’s death