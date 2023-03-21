The Log Cabin undergoing massive renovations ahead of wedding, prom season

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One popular prom and wedding venue in western Massachusetts is hoping to wrap up a massive renovation project just in time for big spring events.

“When you are a banquet facility that has been around as long as we have, you have to reinvent yourself every once in a while in order to stay on the cutting edge and stay exactly who you want to be, but also within the trends that are constantly changing,” said Lynn Kennedy, senior director at The Log Cabin in Holyoke.

The Log Cabin is getting a new look before the busy event season starts. Kennedy told us about their complete redesign.

“This building hasn’t seen a renovation in 15 years. It was really, really due. Honestly, it was overdue. To brighten up the space, we needed to make it feel what the new generation wanted,” Kennedy added.

The larger ballroom is under renovation and is scheduled to be done by April 1.

“Our first wedding will be the second weekend in April,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy told us the building redesign isn’t the only change needed. With food prices fluctuating this past year, they updated their menus to lessen the financial burden on a couple’s big day.

“We worked really hard this past off-season to work on our menus to make sense for the clients to reduce, to not go as high as we have to because of the market, still making it affordable,” Kennedy explained.

She told us the next few months will be filled with proms and graduations with weddings sprinkled in, but come June, the wedding season will be in full swing at The Log Cabin. Anyone thinking about booking a wedding this year, Kennedy said it’s not too late.

“There are still opportunities to get married in 2023 if you are looking to get married in 2023. I think people are a little nervous thinking that they can’t plan a wedding in six to eight months, but it is absolutely possible to do,” Kennedy said.

