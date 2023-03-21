Officer hospitalized after being hit by car in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Investigators said that the officer was working at a road construction detail when the incident occurred. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment and police noted that the officer was “conscius and speaking.”

Western Avenue to Highland Avenue is closed to traffic.

Westfield Police are urging drivers to remain vigilant when entering a road work area and they are asking people to stay alert and travel slowly while navigating through the areas.

