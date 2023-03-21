Police: Man accused of killing parents wrote he wanted to eliminate them in journal

Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found dead in their home. (Source: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin said a man accused of murdering his parents in their home left a journal saying he wanted to eliminate them.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Erik Metzig has been charged Tuesday in the deaths of 72-year-old David Metzig and 71-year-old Jan Metzig.

A criminal complaint said the couple was found dead in their Wolf River home by one of their other sons and authorities who were conducting a welfare check.

Police said their bodies had gunshot wounds, and a gun was found on the kitchen counter.

The criminal complaint said the gun was an AR platform rifle that a family member told authorities Erik Metzig had shown interest in recently.

WBAY reports Erik Metzig had been living with his parents at the time of their death, but officials said he was later found at a YMCA in Kimberly.

The criminal complaint said he told a YMCA staff member he was upset about his family and was looking for an apartment.

Investigators reportedly found red smears in his car they believed were blood. A detective said Erik Metzig was wearing “yellow-toned shooting glasses” which are often worn at gun ranges “to provide eye protection while shooting.”

Authorities also said they found a journal in Erik Metzig’s bedroom in which he said he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared while out for a walk.

At the Metzig home, authorities said they found a handgun in a garbage bag in the garage, which matched with several unfired bullets found near the bodies of the victims.

Erik Metzig was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating the birth mother of a...
Police seeking birth mother of newborn left at Springfield home
Police lights
Several people injured in 4-vehicle crash in West Springfield
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man found seriously injured from gunshot wound on Belmont Ave. in Springfield
Sights from the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade, held on March 19, 2023
PHOTOS: 2023 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

Latest News

FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Westfield.
Town by Town: International Women’s Day and Westfield State CPR classes
A pep rally was held at Pope Francis Preparatory School on Tuesday to celebrate their boys...
State champion Pope Francis hockey team honored with pep rally
Members of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission are in Springfield to hear what...
Commission to hear from residents about East-West Rail Line thoughts, concerns
In the wake of Tuesday’s crash, State Senator John Velis called upon drivers to take more...
Legislator discusses road work zone safety after Westfield officer gets hit on duty