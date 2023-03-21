Springfield DPW to begin yard waste collection next month

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Department of Public Works has announced that they will begin yard waste collection starting Tuesday, April 4.

Yard waste will be collected on the same day as recycling is collected.

The DPW asked residents to please be aware that paper yard waste bags that have been left out all winter will not be picked up and will need to be re-bagged.

Barrels that contain yard waste will be picked up, but they cannot have any accumulated water in the barrels.

For additional information, contact the Springfield 311 Center at (413) 736-3111.

