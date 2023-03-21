State officials approve reduction in National Grid electric rates

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has announced that they have approved a proposed rate reduction for National Grid electric rates.

National Grid told Western Mass News last week that the proposal before the department was a summer rate adjustment proposal for a six-month period that, if approved, would reduce a typical customer’s bill by about 39 percent or around $115 from about $297 to $181.

“The Department knows that these rate reductions will provide much-needed relief to families and businesses. We continue to work with utilities and stakeholders to help transition our energy supply to clean energy sources at a stable and affordable cost,” said,” said Mass. DPU Acting Chair Cecile Fraser in a statement.

National Grid electric customers should see the new lower basic service rate reflected in usage after May 1.

