State officials approve reduction in National Grid electric rates

File photo showing the side of a National Grid utility truck
File photo showing the side of a National Grid utility truck(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has announced that they have approved a proposed rate reduction for National Grid electric rates.

National Grid told Western Mass News last week that the proposal before the department was a summer rate adjustment proposal for a six-month period that, if approved, would reduce a typical customer’s bill by about 39 percent or around $115 from about $297 to $181.

“The Department knows that these rate reductions will provide much-needed relief to families and businesses. We continue to work with utilities and stakeholders to help transition our energy supply to clean energy sources at a stable and affordable cost,” said,” said Mass. DPU Acting Chair Cecile Fraser in a statement.

National Grid electric customers should see the new lower basic service rate reflected in usage after May 1.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating the birth mother of a...
Police seeking birth mother of newborn left at Springfield home
Police lights
Several people injured in 4-vehicle crash in West Springfield
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
The driver who died in that crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut,...
Getting Answers: legality of fatal Scarsdale accident that killed 5 children
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man found seriously injured from gunshot wound on Belmont Ave. in Springfield

Latest News

Police lights generic.
3 suspects arrested after stabbing in Orange, police pursuit
File Graphic
Health New England announces retirement of pediatrician, co-founder Dr. Richard Segool
This photo shows the skyline of Springfield, MA
Springfield DPW to begin yard waste collection next month
Officer hospitalized after being hit by car in Westfield
Officer hospitalized after being hit by car in Westfield