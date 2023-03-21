Staying Mild For the First Few Days of Spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful March day and the first full day of Spring for western Mass! Sunny skies, breezy but mild with highs in the 50s to around 60 in the lower valley this afternoon.

A weak cold front pushes south tonight, which will increase high clouds. Temperatures still make it back into the 20s to low 30s with light to calm wind and continued dry weather.

This cold front will linger to our south Wednesday morning, then move back northward as a warm front. This will keep clouds around much of the day, but temperatures will climb back into the 50s to around 60. Southerly breezes increase to about 5-15mph.

A few showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a warm front continues moving northward. We spend most of Thursday out ahead of a cold front, so expect another mild day with highs in the 50s. Skies stay cloudy with scattered showers around much of the afternoon and evening until the cold front sweeps through, then things will dry out overnight.

Breezy and cloudy Friday, but looking mostly dry as a cold front remains well to our south. A northwesterly breeze will cool temperatures back to normal with highs in the 40s to around 50.

Our next storm system will be more impactful and is set to arrive Saturday. Low pressure will move into the Great Lakes region while a secondary low forms off the Connecticut coast. Wet weather may begin wintry in nature with snow in the hills and a rain/snow mix in the valley. Mixing goes to rain for most, but some wet snow or a mix may linger in the hills. Chances for 3+ inches of snow continue to rise in the high terrain, but remain low in the valley.

Blustery and dry behind the departing coastal low for Sunday, but temperatures return to around 50 degrees. We keep our unsettled weather pattern as another round of showers moves in early next week.

