Town by Town: International Women’s Day and Westfield State CPR classes

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Westfield.
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Westfield.

The city of Springfield celebrated International Women’s Day in the city councilor chambers at City Hall Tuesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with city councilors and the Springfield Women’s Commission, along with the World Affairs Council of Western Mass. Tuesday afternoon to recognize and acknowledge International Women’s Day.

This year, the event welcomed female elected officials, representatives, and dignitaries from around the world to mark this special occasion.

Town by town also took us to Westfield State University, where the college announced Tuesday that they will be offering two more CPR classes this spring semester through the American Heart Association.

Classes will be held in the evenings from 5 - 9 p.m. on April 6th and May 4th.

Space is limited for each class, so early registration is recommended.

Certification will be at the healthcare provider level and will be valid for two years.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating the birth mother of a...
Police seeking birth mother of newborn left at Springfield home
Police lights
Several people injured in 4-vehicle crash in West Springfield
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man found seriously injured from gunshot wound on Belmont Ave. in Springfield
Sights from the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade, held on March 19, 2023
PHOTOS: 2023 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

Latest News

A pep rally was held at Pope Francis Preparatory School on Tuesday to celebrate their boys...
State champion Pope Francis hockey team honored with pep rally
Members of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission are in Springfield to hear what...
Commission to hear from residents about East-West Rail Line thoughts, concerns
In the wake of Tuesday’s crash, State Senator John Velis called upon drivers to take more...
Legislator discusses road work zone safety after Westfield officer gets hit on duty
A “Baby Safe Haven” sign will now hang on Springfield Fire Department Station 3 as Springfield...
City, emergency officials discuss local Baby Safe Haven efforts