Town by Town: International Women’s Day and Westfield State CPR classes

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Westfield.

The city of Springfield celebrated International Women’s Day in the city councilor chambers at City Hall Tuesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with city councilors and the Springfield Women’s Commission, along with the World Affairs Council of Western Mass. Tuesday afternoon to recognize and acknowledge International Women’s Day.

This year, the event welcomed female elected officials, representatives, and dignitaries from around the world to mark this special occasion.

Town by town also took us to Westfield State University, where the college announced Tuesday that they will be offering two more CPR classes this spring semester through the American Heart Association.

Classes will be held in the evenings from 5 - 9 p.m. on April 6th and May 4th.

Space is limited for each class, so early registration is recommended.

Certification will be at the healthcare provider level and will be valid for two years.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.