3 people sent to hospital after accident on Armory St. in Springfield
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Armory Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident.
According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded to Armory Street just after 5 p.m.
They said that one occupant was extricated and three people were sent to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident has not yet been given.
