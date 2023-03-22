3 people sent to hospital after accident on Armory St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Armory Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident.

According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded to Armory Street just after 5 p.m.

They said that one occupant was extricated and three people were sent to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident has not yet been given.

