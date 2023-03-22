3 people sent to hospital after accident on Armory St. in Springfield

Armory Street accident 032123
Armory Street accident 032123(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Armory Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident.

According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded to Armory Street just after 5 p.m.

They said that one occupant was extricated and three people were sent to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident has not yet been given.

