Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123
Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals
Brian Fanion
Retired Westfield police officer found guilty of first-degree murder
A Westfield police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Officer injured after being hit by car on Western Avenue in Westfield
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
The driver who died in that crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut,...
Getting Answers: legality of fatal Scarsdale accident that killed 5 children

Latest News

Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.
Man ‘possessed by demons’ accused of killing family pets
Authorities in West Virginia said they seized the largest amount of meth in state history.
DOJ: Authorities seized the largest amount of methamphetamine in W.Va. history
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand