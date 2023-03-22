Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals

Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123
Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123(Chicopee Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Detective Bureau has asked for the public’s help in locating two individuals.

According to Chicopee Police, they hope that someone can identify the two people by their clothing.

Officials did not provide the reason why they are looking to identify the individuals.

If anyone has any information, you have been asked to call Detective Szura at 413-594-1738.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Several people injured in 4-vehicle crash in West Springfield
Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating the birth mother of a...
Police seeking birth mother of newborn left at Springfield home
The driver who died in that crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut,...
Getting Answers: legality of fatal Scarsdale accident that killed 5 children
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Man found seriously injured from gunshot wound on Belmont Ave. in Springfield

Latest News

That fun event took place at the Student Prince and Fort restaurant in downtown Springfield.
Mayor Sarno, Rock 102′s Steve Nagle bartend to raise money for Junior Achievement
Members of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission are in Springfield to hear what...
Rail Commission hears from residents about East-West Rail thoughts, concerns
Members of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission are in Springfield to hear what...
Rail Commission hears from residents about East-West Rail thoughts, concerns
That fun event took place at the Student Prince and Fort restaurant in downtown Springfield.
Mayor Sarno, Rock 102′s Steve Nagle bartend to raise money for Junior Achievement