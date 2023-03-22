Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Detective Bureau has asked for the public’s help in locating two individuals.

According to Chicopee Police, they hope that someone can identify the two people by their clothing.

Officials did not provide the reason why they are looking to identify the individuals.

If anyone has any information, you have been asked to call Detective Szura at 413-594-1738.

