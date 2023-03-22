Local expert weighs in on rising concerns of banking scams

A number of people are falling victim to banking scams in western Mass. A local expert explained this may be a consequence from COVID-19 lockdown.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A warning in western Mass. about a spike in the number of people falling victim to banking scams. A local expert explained this may be a lingering consequence from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Outside of Freedom Credit Union where experts are warning folks to be weary of any phone call, text or e-mail from someone they don’t know.

Lisa Pandolfi, a fraud analyst at Freedom Credit Union in Springfield. She told Western Mass News banking scams are reaching new highs.

According to Pandolfi, nearly $9 billion dollars was lost in scams last year nationally. A figure she said is up 30 percent from 2021.

Pandolfi offered one possible explanation for the uptick in scams.

“We’ve also seen because of COVID, and we were locked down, it gave scammers and fraudsters time to develop identities,” said Pandolfi.

Pandolfi explained many of these scammers use social media to target seniors.

“From the things you’re posting they can get your security questions, your passwords, just from items that you’re posting,” added Pandolfi. “The fraudsters are constantly going through Facebook looking for things.”

She expressed that the best thing you can do to keep your banking information safe is to never open a text or link from someone you don’t know.

Pandolfi added that everyone should be checking their account activity every day.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Fanion
Retired Westfield police officer found guilty of first-degree murder
Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123
Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals
A Westfield police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Officer injured after being hit by car on Western Avenue in Westfield
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
The driver who died in that crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut,...
Getting Answers: legality of fatal Scarsdale accident that killed 5 children

Latest News

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Monson Police respond to an armed person in crisis on Old Wales Road
Efforts continue to restore the old Easthampton town hall’s second floor into a performance and...
Old Easthampton town hall restoration project underway for a new art space
Vermont State Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in...
Police searching for 2 suspects from Springfield for attempted murder in Vermont
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, West Springfield, and Springfield.
Town by Town: Higher Ed. Commissioner at HCC, Northeast Hardscape Exposition, kids visit Disney on Ice skaters