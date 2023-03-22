Mayor Sarno, Rock 102′s Steve Nagle bartend to raise money for Junior Achievement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno served as a celebrity bartender Tuesday night, all to benefit Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts.

That fun event took place at the Student Prince and Fort restaurant in downtown Springfield.

Tuesday night’s fundrasier also featured a special groundbreaking community celebration for the JA Career, Leadership & Innovation Center opening this fall.

“This will be a space where youth from throughout western Massachusetts can come and figure out what they want to do when they grow up,” Junior Achievement Development Director William Dziura told us.

Another notable celebrity bartender at Tuesday night’s event was Steve Nagle from Rock 102.

