Police investigating deadly shooting on Mattoon Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11:20 p.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim.

When police arrived, an adult male victim was found. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in your message, type SOLVE and your tip.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.