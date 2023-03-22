Police investigating deadly shooting on Mattoon Street in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11:20 p.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim.

When police arrived, an adult male victim was found. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in your message, type SOLVE and your tip.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Westfield police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Officer injured after being hit by car on Western Avenue in Westfield
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
The driver who died in that crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut,...
Getting Answers: legality of fatal Scarsdale accident that killed 5 children
Police lights
Several people injured in 4-vehicle crash in West Springfield
Armory Street accident 032123
3 people sent to hospital after accident on Armory St. in Springfield

Latest News

That fun event took place at the Student Prince and Fort restaurant in downtown Springfield.
Mayor Sarno, Rock 102′s Steve Nagle bartend to raise money for Junior Achievement
Members of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission are in Springfield to hear what...
Rail Commission hears from residents about East-West Rail thoughts, concerns
Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123
Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals
Members of the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission are in Springfield to hear what...
Rail Commission hears from residents about East-West Rail thoughts, concerns