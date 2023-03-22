Rain Showers on Tap Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another gorgeous weather day for western Mass. With only thin clouds around much of the early afternoon, temperatures managed to climb into the 50s and low 60s across the area with lighter breezes than the last two days. I’d say this takes the Pick of the Week spot!

Clouds increase this evening ahead of an approaching warm front and a spot shower may be seen tonight and overnight. Southerly breezes continue and temperatures only fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A strong southwesterly flow remains in place Thursday ahead of a cold front, keeping western Mass mild with highs in the 50s to near 60. Humidity comes up a bit too, so it may even feel a bit balmy at times. Scattered showers will be around at times in the morning, but rain is most likely later in the afternoon and early evening with a passing cold front. Rain amounts may reach a tenth to quarter inch.

Showers taper off Thursday night and drier air builds in behind the departing front for Friday. A northwesterly flow returns, which brings temperatures back to near normal to end the week. High pressure will pass to our north, keeping our weather dry, though cloudy Friday.

Our next storm approaches southern New England Saturday, starting in the morning as a light wintry mix or snow. A warm front will slowly push through the area, keeping wet weather going throughout the day. Some accumulating snow is possible in the hill towns early, but temperatures and a higher sun angle this time of year will keep snow from sticking much throughout the day. If the precipitation with this front holds off until the late morning or afternoon Saturday, then impacts will be even lower. Overall, the valley will get mostly rain with some sleet and snow mixing in at times. The hill towns may see a few inches of wet snow, along with some rain and sleet.

Rain and snow showers taper off Sunday morning as a secondary low develops along the coast. This low will also bring some gusty breezes Saturday night and Sunday out of the northwest, which will help dry things out. We get some sun later in the day and more on Monday, then our next storm moves in Tuesday with likely rain but also a chance for a wintry mix.

