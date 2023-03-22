Retired Westfield police officer found guilty of first-degree murder

By Ryan Trowbridge and Paris Dunford
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A jury has returned a verdict in the case against a retired Westfield police officer, who was accused of murdering his wife.

On Wednesday, Brian Fanion was found guilty of first-degree murder, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Fanion was accused of shooting and killing his wife, Amy Fanion, back in May 2018. His attorneys argued that she took her own life.

Fanion’s trial began weeks ago, but on Monday, the jury heard closing statements, first from defense, followed by the prosecution. The defense argued three main points about the prosecution’s theory:

  • They only gave half the story to the jury.
  • Their claims that Brian Fanion shot his wife, Amy, are unsupported by science. Instead, they say she shot and killed herself.
  • Their argument is unsupported by who Brian Fanion was and is, stating he could not have possibly done this to his wife.

The assistant district attorney argued these points:

  • Evidence suggested the gun had to be shot by someone else and not Amy herself.
  • Amy’s demeanor did not change prior to her death, indicating she did not kill herself like the defense suggested.
  • The defendant had a clear motive for killing his wife as he was having an affair and felt he could not divorce her without looking bad in the eyes of his church and without sharing his pension with his wife.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

