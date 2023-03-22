US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The results of the long-delayed government review of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan will be released next month, the White House announced Wednesday, with Congress and the public set to see an assessment of what went wrong as America ended its longest war.

The August 2021 pullout of U.S. troops led to the swift collapse of the Afghan government and military, which the U.S. had supported for nearly two decades, and the return to power of the Taliban. In the aftermath, President Joe Biden directed that a broad review examine “every aspect of this from top to bottom.”

It was originally set to be released at the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal but was delayed while agencies continued their work.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that the work was nearly complete and that the administration was readying the release next month.

“We expect to be able to share those takeaways with the public by mid-April,” Kirby said. He said the administration would share classified sections of the report with congressional oversight committees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123
Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals
Brian Fanion
Retired Westfield police officer found guilty of first-degree murder
A Westfield police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Officer injured after being hit by car on Western Avenue in Westfield
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
The driver who died in that crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut,...
Getting Answers: legality of fatal Scarsdale accident that killed 5 children

Latest News

A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
Brittany Cook and Joshua Tackett were arrested and charged in connection to the death of Cook's...
GRAPHIC: Mother, her boyfriend charged with child abuse in death of toddler
A Sarasota police officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday night.
GRAPHIC: Arrest made after Florida police officer struck by fleeing vehicle
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
LIVE: Bidens host Women’s History Month reception at White House
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school