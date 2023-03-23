Eastman’s annual Black History Month Oratorical contest in Springfield

Eastman’s 2nd annual Black History Month Oratorical Contest was held at Western New England University in Springfield.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eastman’s 2nd annual Black History Month Oratorical Contest was held at Western New England University in Springfield.

On Wednesday evening, the event featured students from Springfield’s High School of Science and Technology.

Students submitted an essay with an objective, to develop a deeper understanding of African American contributors in academia.

Western Mass News stopped by the event and caught up with Kaylie Vanzant, the winner of the essay contest.

“It meant so much, I really wanted to make my mom proud today, wanted to make my counselors and my teachers proud,” said Vanzant.

Vanzant said she’s interested in pursuing graphic design and law once she enters college.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also attended the event.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Fanion
Retired Westfield police officer found guilty of first-degree murder
Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123
Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals
A Westfield police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Officer injured after being hit by car on Western Avenue in Westfield
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
The driver who died in that crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut,...
Getting Answers: legality of fatal Scarsdale accident that killed 5 children

Latest News

Crews respond to a person and dog stuck in a swampland on McDonald Avenue in Granby.
Granby crews respond to a person and dog stuck in a swampland on McDonald Avenue
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to a car crash on I-391 North in Chicopee
Greenfield city officials announce plans to hire additional police officers on Wednesday...
Greenfield city officials discuss hiring officers to close overnight shift gap
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Monson Police respond to an armed person in crisis on Old Wales Road