Eastman’s annual Black History Month Oratorical contest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eastman’s 2nd annual Black History Month Oratorical Contest was held at Western New England University in Springfield.

On Wednesday evening, the event featured students from Springfield’s High School of Science and Technology.

Students submitted an essay with an objective, to develop a deeper understanding of African American contributors in academia.

Western Mass News stopped by the event and caught up with Kaylie Vanzant, the winner of the essay contest.

“It meant so much, I really wanted to make my mom proud today, wanted to make my counselors and my teachers proud,” said Vanzant.

Vanzant said she’s interested in pursuing graphic design and law once she enters college.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also attended the event.

