Experts warn of tick season amid warmer temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the weather gets warmer, we need to be on the lookout for ticks.

“They were eggs during the winter time, they’re going to hatch in the spring, and they’re going to try to wander and find hosts, but at any time of the year, when the temperatures are above freezing, you’re going to have adult ticks out there on you or your animals,” said Natasha Wright, entomologist with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination.

Wright told us some people may have already starting to see these pests during the mild winter. Now, with people taking time to hike or walk their dogs, she predicts tick season will be worse than last year.

“The harsher your winters, the lower the tick population, but since it was so mild this year, I feel like we are going to have more ticks this year,” Wright added.

Wright also recommended holding on to these little eight-legged parasites should you develop symptoms of any tick-borne diseases.

“If you get any kind of fever, body aches, chills, they’re common symptoms of almost everything. You might even think you have COVID at that point, but if you know you have a tick on you and you remove it, I would keep that tick for a while. If you start to feel sick, you can bring it to the doctor with you,” Wright explained.

You are advised to stay on trails and not go into overbrushed areas and keep your grass mowed. Wright also suggested wearing repellants and wear proper clothing when you’re out

“Long-sleeved shirt, long-sleeved pants. I know, it’s not stylish, but tuck in your pants into your socks to prevent a lot of them from getting up into your pant leg,” Wright noted.

