Granby crews respond to a person and dog stuck in a swampland on McDonald Avenue

GRANBY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a person and dog stuck in a swampland on McDonald Avenue in Granby.

According to Granby Police and Fire, crews received the call at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and were able to locate the individual and help them to dry land with a throw rope.

Officials then were notified of a dog who was also in the swamp and water rescue was able to locate and rescue the dog.

