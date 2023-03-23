Granby crews respond to a person and dog stuck in a swampland on McDonald Avenue
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRANBY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a person and dog stuck in a swampland on McDonald Avenue in Granby.
According to Granby Police and Fire, crews received the call at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and were able to locate the individual and help them to dry land with a throw rope.
Officials then were notified of a dog who was also in the swamp and water rescue was able to locate and rescue the dog.
