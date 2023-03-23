Granby crews respond to a person and dog stuck in a swampland on McDonald Avenue

Crews respond to a person and dog stuck in a swampland on McDonald Avenue in Granby.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Addie Patterson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a person and dog stuck in a swampland on McDonald Avenue in Granby.

According to Granby Police and Fire, crews received the call at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and were able to locate the individual and help them to dry land with a throw rope.

Officials then were notified of a dog who was also in the swamp and water rescue was able to locate and rescue the dog.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Fanion
Retired Westfield police officer found guilty of first-degree murder
Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123
Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals
A Westfield police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Officer injured after being hit by car on Western Avenue in Westfield
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
The driver who died in that crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut,...
Getting Answers: legality of fatal Scarsdale accident that killed 5 children

Latest News

Eastman’s 2nd annual Black History Month Oratorical Contest was held at Western New England...
Eastman’s annual Black History Month Oratorical contest in Springfield
Massachusetts State Police
Mass. State Police respond to a car crash on I-391 North in Chicopee
Greenfield city officials announce plans to hire additional police officers on Wednesday...
Greenfield city officials discuss hiring officers to close overnight shift gap
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Monson Police respond to an armed person in crisis on Old Wales Road