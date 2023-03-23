Mass. State Police respond to a car crash on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police crews responded to a crash on Route 391 northbound in the area of the Connecticut River Bridge in Chicopee on Wednesday night.

According to Trooper James DeAngelis from Mass. State Police, at least two vehicles were involved with one person sustaining minor injuries.

Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services and Analysis Reconstruction are investigating.

