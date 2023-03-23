Monson Police respond to an armed person in crisis on Old Wales Road
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONSON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an armed person is crisis on Old Wales Road in Monson on Wednesday morning.
Officials confirmed that at 10:20 a.m., officers found an individual armed with multiple weapons.
According to the Monson Police Department, the person also threw a large knife at three responding officers at the scene.
The Massachusetts State Police were able to take individual into custody without any injury.
