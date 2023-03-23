Monson Police respond to an armed person in crisis on Old Wales Road

Crews responded to an armed person is crisis on Old Wales Road in Monson on Wednesday morning.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONSON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an armed person is crisis on Old Wales Road in Monson on Wednesday morning.

Officials confirmed that at 10:20 a.m., officers found an individual armed with multiple weapons.

According to the Monson Police Department, the person also threw a large knife at three responding officers at the scene.

The Massachusetts State Police were able to take individual into custody without any injury.

