Monson Police respond to an armed person in crisis on Old Wales Road

MONSON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an armed person is crisis on Old Wales Road in Monson on Wednesday morning.

Officials confirmed that at 10:20 a.m., officers found an individual armed with multiple weapons.

According to the Monson Police Department, the person also threw a large knife at three responding officers at the scene.

The Massachusetts State Police were able to take individual into custody without any injury.

