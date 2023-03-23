Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency

An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot...
An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot suffered a medical emergency.(Arizona's Family)
By Matt Kling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An off-duty pilot from another airline stepped in to help a Southwest flight crew after a pilot suffered a medical emergency.

According to Southwest Airlines, flight 6013 from Las Vegas to Columbus returned to Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday morning after one of the pilots needed medical attention.

A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while a nurse on board provided medical assistance.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight landed safely in Las Vegas. The airline changed out crews and flew the passengers to Columbus.

“We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customer’s patience and understanding regarding the situation,” a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said.

The FAA said it is investigating. The airline did not immediately share the pilot’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Fanion
Retired Westfield police officer found guilty of first-degree murder
There are concerns about a deadly fungal disease that is rapidly spreading across the country...
Superbug Candida auris found in Massachusetts and more than half of U.S. states
Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123
Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals
What are the odds of finding a nearly 100-year-old object inside of your home? That is exactly...
Chicopee man finds vintage bottle behind wall during home refurbishment
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police investigating deadly shooting on Mattoon Street in Springfield

Latest News

A startling new report released Thursday showed an increase in anti-Semitic incidents across...
Study: anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in Massachusetts
Financial expert explains real estate equity bonds
Financial expert explains real estate equity bonds
Financial expert explains real estate equity bonds
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
Skeptical US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety
A Westfield police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Westfield officer hit by car in work zone released from hospital