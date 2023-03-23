Old Easthampton town hall restoration project underway for a new art space

Efforts continue to restore the old Easthampton town hall’s second floor into a community space. Funds are raised to get it finished.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts continue to restore the old Easthampton town hall’s second floor into a performance and community space. The project is currently in its second phase, and money is being raised to get it finished.

The old town hall on Main Street was the center of Easthampton’s community for nearly 150 years. Now, it will serve as a creative space.

“The kind of place where you would have live performances ranging from small like dance bands that sort of thing to larger activities and plays and likely ballet,” said Tautznik.

The project comes with a hefty price tag of over $8 million dollars, almost $5 million of it secured, with a fundraising campaign currently underway.

Michael Tautznik is on the board of directors for city space, a nonprofit that cares for and maintains the use of the building. He explained the project has been broken down into phases.

Phase One includes a half-million-dollar improvement to the building’s electrical, boilers and first-floor heating system that has been completed.

The next phase is underway, which includes an accessible entryway and an elevator.

“To provide handicap accessibility to the entire building from the basement to balcony, it’s about a $2.3-million-dollar project,” said Tautznik.

He told Western Mass News the space will benefit not only artists but the city as a whole.

“It would be a good economic development activity for the community, it will be good for downtown, it will bring more traffic into the community, and it will also help us maintain this beautiful historic building,” added Tautznik.

Organizers told us they hope to have this completed soon.

“I think it’s important that we think about getting this project done this year because it really will be a visible improvement to the building that we drive a capital campaign to complete the project,” said Tautznik.

For anyone interested in learning more about this project an information session and open house will be taking place here at the old town hall on March 30 in Easthampton.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Fanion
Retired Westfield police officer found guilty of first-degree murder
Chicopee Police asking for public's help identifying two individuals 032123
Chicopee Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 individuals
A Westfield police officer has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Officer injured after being hit by car on Western Avenue in Westfield
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
The driver who died in that crash has been identified as a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut,...
Getting Answers: legality of fatal Scarsdale accident that killed 5 children

Latest News

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Monson Police respond to an armed person in crisis on Old Wales Road
A warning in western Mass. about a spike in the number of people falling victim to banking...
Local expert weighs in on rising concerns of banking scams
Vermont State Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in...
Police searching for 2 suspects from Springfield for attempted murder in Vermont
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, West Springfield, and Springfield.
Town by Town: Higher Ed. Commissioner at HCC, Northeast Hardscape Exposition, kids visit Disney on Ice skaters