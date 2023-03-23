Showers Ending Tonight; Dry Air Returns Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers finally spread out across western Mass this afternoon with a healthy southerly breeze keeping it feeling a bit balmy out. Temperatures today managed to get back to the lower 50s in the Berkshires to upper 50s in the lower valley-feeling very April-like!

Another round of showers is on the way for tonight around and after sunset, then will exit by midnight. A cold front pushes southward overnight, allowing for some partial clearing Wind shifts to the northwest and temperatures fall into the upper 30s by sunrise.

High pressure builds to our northwest Friday and as the cold front continues moving southward. We will see a breezy, but dry weather day across southern New England with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northwesterly breezes may get to 15-20mph at times. We will see a lot of clouds, but also a little sunshine-leading to a decent wrap up to the week.

Clouds build back in Friday night ahead of our next storm system set to arrive Saturday. Temperatures dip to around or slightly below freezing as wet weather arrives Saturday morning, leading to a brief period of snow or a wintry mix. Any mixing will change to rain for the valley as temperatures climb to around 40. In the higher elevations, it may stay cold enough for sleet and freezing rain. Any icing looks minor, so this overall is not a highly impactful system.

There may be a lingering rain or snow shower early Sunday, but we should dry out quickly as a coastal low moves away. Gusty breezes on tap Sunday with a westerly wind gusting to 30-40mph at times. This comes with some good sunshine and highs in the 50s, which is above normal.

Next week begins dry and seasonably mild with highs in the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday. Our next storm looks to move in sometime early Wednesday with a rain/snow mix possible.

