Suspect arrested in 2022 murder on Longhill Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly 2022 shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Longhill Street in the early morning hours of August 20, 2022 for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a victim, 28-year-old John Rivera of Springfield, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

An investigation by the department’s homicide unit led to an arrest warrant being issued against 28-year-old Ricky Brown of West Springfield on August 24, 2022. Walsh explained that efforts to find Brown were unsuccessful until Wednesday when Brown was arrested on the 0-100 block of Cleveland Street.

Brown has been charged with murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and a firearm violation with one prior violent drug crime.

The case remains under investigation by Springfield Police, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

